TV Answer Man, I read your article on the NHL games on ESPN+. My question to you is this: Does it have a free trial? I know that the NHL TV plan used to have a free trial. I want to check out the way it covers the games before I pay my hard earned dollars, you know? — Brandon, Milwaukee.

Brandon, ESPN+, the streaming service from the sports network, this season will offer 50 exclusive NHL games and more than 1,050 out-of-market regular season games through its NHL Power Play feature. NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.Z

The cost of an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99 a month and $109.99 a year. (The NHL Power Play games and features come with the ESPN+ sub, which also includes live games from other sports and other ESPN programming.) But is there a free trial? Answer: No. Disney, which owns ESPN, is not a fan of free trials, removing them a few years ago from the Disney+ service as well as Hulu Live and ESPN+. (Hulu’s Video on Demand service still offers a 30-day free trial.) So if you want to check out ESPN+’s NHL coverage, you’ll have to subscribe, or ask a friend who has a subscription.

Brandon, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

