TV Answer Man, with Best Buy ending the sale of Blu-ray, do you think that discs will soon go out of business? I love Blu-ray and would hate to see that happen. The picture is so much better. — Jeff, town withheld.

Jeff, Variety reported last Friday that Best Buy will stop selling DVD and Blu-ray TV shows and movies at both retail and its web site in early 2024. The confirmation came after Digital Bits reported the retail giant could pull the plug on disc sales sometime early next year. “To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago,” a Best Buy spokesperson said, according to Variety. “Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy.”

Despite Best Buy’s suggestion the announcement is ‘obvious,’ many disc enthusiasts seemed shocked that the retailer is pulling the plug on their preferred viewing format. The decision also triggered numerous comments online and in reader e-mails to yours truly that suggest that the disc’s days are numbered. Streaming is the future, but the future just got a lot closer seems to be the sentiment.

I agree that streaming will ultimately replace the disc, but hard media fans don’t need to panic quite yet. Amazon, Walmart and Target will continue to sell Blu-ray and DVD titles and Redbox still rents them at 29,000 kiosks around the country. There is clearly still an audience for discs, even if it’s becoming smaller. I don’t foresee the industry abandoning Blu-ray and DVD for a handful of years at least. It might get more difficult to find discs for sale in the next few years, but they will still be available in new and older titles because they will still make money. The entertainment industry does not turn its back on businesses that still make money.

Jeff, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

