

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, the NHL season is starting soon and I want to know what’s the best way to watch the most games. — Rick, Evanston, Illinois.

Rick, the 2023-24 NHL season in the United States will drop puck tomorrow night (October 10) with a tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET; the Chicago Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET; and the Seattle Kraken face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET.

With the new season about to start, I’ve received a handful of e-mails this month from readers asking which channel or streaming service will offer the most games. The answer is easy. ESPN+. The streamer will offer 50 exclusive NHL games and more than 1,050 out-of-market regular season games through its NHL Power Play feature. NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

To make it easy for subscribers to find Power Play games and features, ESPN+ will post a Power Play graphic across ESPN platforms, including the NHL schedule and score pages on ESPN.com and a dedicated section of NHL Power Play games in the ESPN app.

The cost of an ESPN+ subscription is $9.99 a month but it rises to $10.99 a month on October 12. The yearly price is now $99.99 a year, but it increases to $109.99 a year on October 12. The NHL Power Play games and features come with the ESPN+ sub, which also includes live games from other sports and other ESPN programming.

Rick, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...