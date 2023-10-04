

TV Answer Man, have you heard of any issues with DIRECTV’s Gemini box? The picture keeps freezing and apps won’t load. What can be done about this? — Jan, Nashville.

Jan, DIRECTV’s new Gemini set-tops, which were first introduced last June, permit wireless streaming and viewing via satellite. But over the last day, it’s not been able to do either for many subscribers who have them. “My DIRECTV streaming box isn’t working. It shows that the power is on but won’t show a network connection. I’ve tried everything I can think of but it’s still not working,” writes ‘Paulettej91’ in the DIRECTV community forum, one of numerous subscribers who have complained about the box on social media forums. It’s not clear how many Gemini subscribers are affected, but DIRECTV’s customer service team has acknowledged the issue in responses to customers on X and the company’s community forum.

“Some Gemini devices are having network connectivity issues and freezing on the loading screen,” @DIRECTVHelp told one customer. “We are aware and currently working towards a resolution. In the meantime, please perform a factory reset on your device by holding the reset button for 15 seconds in order to resolve. This would restore your settings back to default and you will need to enter your login credentials again for access.”

Despite the advice, some subscribers have responded that the reset button did not improve the Gemini’s performance. “Tried the reset, and no luck! What next?” asked Erin Amick on X. “My Gemini receiver has a solid blue light and reboots every few minutes or so but never gets past the screen with the arrow moving left to right. I tried reset using the red button. Unplugging and rebooting the router. No change. This just started today,” wrote MJManion4 on the DIRECTV community forum.

DIRECTV late last night said the issue had not been resolved and is still under investigation. “We apologize for this inconvenience if you’re not getting results after following the suggested steps. Our team is still working on fixing some affected devices. DIRECTV appreciates your patience,” @DIRECTVHelp said at 11:05 p.m. ET.

The TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more information on the technical issues affecting DIRECTV’s Gemini set-tops.

