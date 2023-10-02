By The TV Answer Man team

Paramount+ yesterday added 130 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the eight best, in our humble opinion:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is a cinematic masterpiece that seamlessly blends action, adventure, and archaeology into a thrilling tale. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as the iconic Indiana Jones, the film takes audiences on a breathtaking journey across the globe in search of the elusive Ark of the Covenant. With its impeccable storytelling, charismatic performances, and impressive practical effects, the movie captivates viewers from start to finish. Ford’s portrayal of the rugged yet charming archaeologist, coupled with Spielberg’s expert direction and John Williams’ memorable score, creates an unforgettable cinematic experience. (Paramount+ has also just added three other Indiana Jones films. See the list below.)

Minority Report (2002)

In Steven Spielberg’s futuristic thriller, Tom Cruise portrays a police officer in a world where crimes are predicted before they happen. His portrayal of John Anderton showcased his versatility as he navigated the complexities of the storyline, delivering a nuanced and captivating performance.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by Spielberg, this World War II masterpiece immerses viewers in the visceral horrors of the D-Day invasion. With stunning cinematography, a captivating narrative, and Tom Hanks’ brilliant performance, Saving Private Ryan stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by soldiers.

The Conversation (1973)

The Conversation, starring Gene Hackman, is a masterfully crafted thriller that delves deep into the intricate world of surveillance and paranoia. Hackman delivers an outstanding performance as Harry Caul, a meticulous surveillance expert who becomes increasingly obsessed with a conversation he’s recorded. Director Francis Ford Coppola skillfully navigates the psychological terrain, creating an atmosphere of tension and unease.

Face/Off (1997)

The action-drama from director John Woo stars John Travolta and Nic Cage as an FBI agent and master criminal (respectively) who switch faces and identities while engaging in a cat-and-mouse chase. Only Woo, Travolta and Cage could pull this off but it’s a rockin’ 133 minutes of action, over-the-top acting, and humor.

American Graffiti (1972)

American Graffiti, directed by George Lucas, is a nostalgic masterpiece that brilliantly captures the essence of teenage life in the early 1960s. Set against the backdrop of a small American town on the cusp of change, the film takes its audience on a memorable ride through one summer night, following a group of high school graduates as they navigate the challenges of growing up and the uncertainty of the future. The movie’s impeccable soundtrack, featuring iconic songs from the era, adds depth and emotion to the characters’ experiences, creating a powerful sense of time and place.

Croupier (1998)

Croupier, a 1998 dramatic film starring Clive Owen (The Knick) as a struggling writer who takes a job in a casino to make ends meet. But his life is dealt an unexpected hand when he falls for a beautiful and larcenous woman. Masterful early Owen performance makes you wonder why this guy didn’t become a bigger star.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

The 1987 drama from director Adrian Lyne that did more to curb adultery than any 1,000 sermons. Michael Douglas plays an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close) who’s never met a rabbit she liked. The film is a taut and juicy depiction of what people will do when emotions are stretched and temptation is dangled.

Here is the complete list of new movies just added to Paramount+:

A Royal Night Out

A Simple Plan

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Akeelah and the Bee

Almost Famous

American Graffiti

An American Haunting

Babel

Bend It Like Beckham

Beowulf (2007)

Best Defense

Better Off Dead

Big Game

Birthday Girl

Birthmarked

Body Cam

Chocolate City

Citizen Ruth

Clerks

Crawl

Croupier

Dance Flick

Dead Presidents

Deep Impact

Defiance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

District 9

Dotty & Soul

Doubt

Eye for An Eye

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fear the Night

Firestarter (1987)

First Blood

Flesh and Bone

Follow Her

Getting Even with Dad

God’s Waiting Room

Harlem Nights

Hart’s War

Home For The Holidays (1995)

Hoosiers

Igby Goes Down

In & Out

In The Bedroom

In The Heights

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Inside Llewyn Davis

Into The Wild

Iris

Jackass Number Two

Jessabelle

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Just Between Friends

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

LX 2048

Malcolm X

Mansfield Park

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Mean Creek

Midnight Cowboy

Minority Report

Moonstruck

More American Graffiti

Mr. & Mrs. Bridge

Mrs. Brown

Mulholland Drive

Notorious

Phantasm

Pioneer Woman

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Private Parts

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Raze

Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Save the Last Dance

Saving Private Ryan

Say Anything

School Ties

Scrooged

Semper Fi

Sexy Beast

Silence

Six Degrees of Separation

Sleeping with the Enemy

Smoke Signals

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3

Summer of Sam

Suspiria (1977)

Teeth

The Aviator

The Boys in the Band

The Contractor

The Conversation

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

The Firm

The Grudge

The Host

The Integrity of Joseph Chambers

The Italian Job (1969)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Love Guru

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Missouri Breaks

The Newton Boys

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Prestige

The Queen

The Remains of the Day

The Ring Two

The Station Agent

The Warriors

The Wings of the Dove

Titanic

Train to Busan

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Vamps

Vanilla Sky

What Lies Beneath

Who’s Harry Crumb?

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Young Adult

