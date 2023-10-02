By The TV Answer Man team
Paramount+ yesterday added 130 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the eight best, in our humble opinion:
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is a cinematic masterpiece that seamlessly blends action, adventure, and archaeology into a thrilling tale. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford as the iconic Indiana Jones, the film takes audiences on a breathtaking journey across the globe in search of the elusive Ark of the Covenant. With its impeccable storytelling, charismatic performances, and impressive practical effects, the movie captivates viewers from start to finish. Ford’s portrayal of the rugged yet charming archaeologist, coupled with Spielberg’s expert direction and John Williams’ memorable score, creates an unforgettable cinematic experience. (Paramount+ has also just added three other Indiana Jones films. See the list below.)
Minority Report (2002)
In Steven Spielberg’s futuristic thriller, Tom Cruise portrays a police officer in a world where crimes are predicted before they happen. His portrayal of John Anderton showcased his versatility as he navigated the complexities of the storyline, delivering a nuanced and captivating performance.
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Directed by Spielberg, this World War II masterpiece immerses viewers in the visceral horrors of the D-Day invasion. With stunning cinematography, a captivating narrative, and Tom Hanks’ brilliant performance, Saving Private Ryan stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by soldiers.
The Conversation (1973)
The Conversation, starring Gene Hackman, is a masterfully crafted thriller that delves deep into the intricate world of surveillance and paranoia. Hackman delivers an outstanding performance as Harry Caul, a meticulous surveillance expert who becomes increasingly obsessed with a conversation he’s recorded. Director Francis Ford Coppola skillfully navigates the psychological terrain, creating an atmosphere of tension and unease.
Face/Off (1997)
The action-drama from director John Woo stars John Travolta and Nic Cage as an FBI agent and master criminal (respectively) who switch faces and identities while engaging in a cat-and-mouse chase. Only Woo, Travolta and Cage could pull this off but it’s a rockin’ 133 minutes of action, over-the-top acting, and humor.
American Graffiti (1972)
American Graffiti, directed by George Lucas, is a nostalgic masterpiece that brilliantly captures the essence of teenage life in the early 1960s. Set against the backdrop of a small American town on the cusp of change, the film takes its audience on a memorable ride through one summer night, following a group of high school graduates as they navigate the challenges of growing up and the uncertainty of the future. The movie’s impeccable soundtrack, featuring iconic songs from the era, adds depth and emotion to the characters’ experiences, creating a powerful sense of time and place.
Croupier (1998)
Croupier, a 1998 dramatic film starring Clive Owen (The Knick) as a struggling writer who takes a job in a casino to make ends meet. But his life is dealt an unexpected hand when he falls for a beautiful and larcenous woman. Masterful early Owen performance makes you wonder why this guy didn’t become a bigger star.
Fatal Attraction (1987)
The 1987 drama from director Adrian Lyne that did more to curb adultery than any 1,000 sermons. Michael Douglas plays an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close) who’s never met a rabbit she liked. The film is a taut and juicy depiction of what people will do when emotions are stretched and temptation is dangled.
Here is the complete list of new movies just added to Paramount+:
A Royal Night Out
A Simple Plan
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Akeelah and the Bee
Almost Famous
American Graffiti
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham
Beowulf (2007)
Best Defense
Better Off Dead
Big Game
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked
Body Cam
Chocolate City
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
District 9
Dotty & Soul
Doubt
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her
Getting Even with Dad
God’s Waiting Room
Harlem Nights
Hart’s War
Home For The Holidays (1995)
Hoosiers
Igby Goes Down
In & Out
In The Bedroom
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis
Into The Wild
Iris
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
LX 2048
Malcolm X
Mansfield Park
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy
Minority Report
Moonstruck
More American Graffiti
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge
Mrs. Brown
Mulholland Drive
Notorious
Phantasm
Pioneer Woman
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Raze
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan
Say Anything
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation
Sleeping with the Enemy
Smoke Signals
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3
Summer of Sam
Suspiria (1977)
Teeth
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band
The Contractor
The Conversation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks
The Newton Boys
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige
The Queen
The Remains of the Day
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove
Titanic
Train to Busan
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath
Who’s Harry Crumb?
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Young Adult
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.