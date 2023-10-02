

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, with both ABC and ESPN doing the Monday Night Football game tonight, will it be available in 4K like the ESPN 4K college football game of the week? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, ABC tonight will simulcast the first of 10 Monday Night Football games this season with its sister network, ESPN. Tonight’s game (October 2), which starts at 8:15 p.m. ET, will feature the Seattle Seahawks visiting the New York Giants at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The simulcast is designed in part to bolster ABC’s primetime lineup during the ongoing actors’ strike. (The simulcast was actually announced while the writers were on strike as well.) But there are other benefits to simulcasting as our article here points out.

But to your question: Will tonight’s simulcast be available in 4K? (ESPN does offer several college football games in the format each season including this Saturday’s 7 p.m. ET game between top-ranked Georgia and 20th ranked Kentucky.) The answer, alas, is no. The game will not be in 4K. ESPN has never done a Monday Night Football game in 4K and tonight will not be the first.

Here are the 10 MNF games that will be simulcast on both ABC and ESPN over the next 10 weeks:

Seahawks at Giants on October 2

Packers at Raiders on October 9

Cowboys at Chargers on October 16

49ers at Vikings on October 23

Raiders at Lions on October 30

Chargers at Jets on November 6

Broncos at Bills on November 13

Bears at Vikings on November 27

Bengals at Jaguars on December 4

Chiefs at Patriots on December 18

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

