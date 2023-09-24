

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I saw the free RedZone channel article today. How about the Sunday Ticket? Is YouTube offering the Ticket for free, too? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, as you note, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Sling TV, Hulu Live, Verizon and Cox today (September 24) will provide a free preview of the NFL RedZone channel. (Several smaller TV providers will as well so check your on-screen guides to see if your provider will.) We don’t know if YouTube TV will do the free preview, but the streamer includes the RedZone in its Sunday Ticket bundle so it might not be motivated now to offer it for free, even for just one week. But what about the NFL Sunday Ticket? Is YouTube providing a free preview today? Answer: Yes!

Google offers a seven-day free trial for the package of out-of-market NFL Sunday afternoon games. The free trial is a great way to give the Ticket a spin before deciding to shell out hundreds of dollars for the season package. (The minimum price for the Ticket is now $349.) But there are some rules to the free trial. Google says you can get the free trial when you order the base NFL Sunday Ticket or the Ticket with the NFL RedZone bundle on YouTube Primetime Channels or YouTube TV. Current and former NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers on YouTube or YouTube TV are not eligible for this offer. The free trials are not available through your mobile carrier or Internet provider, such as Frontier, Verizon or Wow!. You also can not get a free trial with the purchase of an NFL Sunday Ticket student plan or if you order with a monthly payment plan.

To learn more about how to sign up for the free trial, click here.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...