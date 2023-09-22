

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV has announced that it will add Willow TV, which carries live cricket matches in the U.S. and Canada, to its Sports Pack add-on plan on both its satellite and streaming lineups in time for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The TV provider did not say exactly when the channel will be added but the World Cup is scheduled to start on October 5. The Sports Pack, which also includes such channels as the NFL RedZone, costs $14.99 a month.

Willow TV is the only 24/7 cricket channel available in the U.S. and offers several hundred days of live match competition each year. The channel will be available on DIRECTV via satellite on channel 625 and DIRECTV via Internet and DIRECTV STREAM on 625/626 with a second channel of Willow Xtra. Willow TV is the exclusive home to the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Championships (2024-2027), Major League Cricket, England & Wales Cricket Board, Caribbean Premier League, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, Pakistan Cricket Board, and Pakistan Super League, among other cricket events.

“We have always believed strongly in the unique passion and loyalty that sports fans experience with their favorite players, teams, and competitions,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer at DIRECTV. “The addition of Willow TV to DIRECTV Sports Pack is a great example of how we can provide more options for customers to choose the programming they value.”

“Cricket is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. now that Major League Cricket launched last July and the T20 World Cup is coming to America next June,” added Willow TV COO Todd Myers. “Willow TV is North America’s home for cricket, and we’re delighted to partner with DIRECTV to serve passionate cricket enthusiasts and expose more sports fans to the world’s second-most popular sport. We can’t wait to deliver all the best cricket from inside the U.S. and around the world to these millions of DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream subscribers.”

