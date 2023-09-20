

DIRECTV, Hulu Live, Verizon and Cox this Sunday (September 24) will provide a free preview of the NFL RedZone channel. (We reported earlier this week that Dish and Sling TV will have the RedZone preview on Sunday as well.) The NFL-owned channel, which is hosted by Scott Hanson, offers live look-ins at pivotal moments during NFL Sunday afternoon games, particularly when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key moments in all the games. (Some smaller cable and telco services may be offering the free preview, too, so check your on-screen guides for more information.)

The RedZone channel is usually packaged in sports add-on plans costing up to $15 a month and the free preview will allow fans an opportunity to give it a spin before deciding to subscribe.

In related news, for the first two Sundays of the regular season, numerous DIRECTV subscribers have posted complaints on social media that they could not access the NFL RedZone channel although they had paid for it through the provider’s $14.99 a month Sports Pack add-on package. The problem has not affected all DIRECTV subscribers who have the RedZone, or perhaps even a majority, but social media forums such as X were overflowing with complaints on Sunday.

DIRECTV’s customer service team on X on Sunday said it was investigating the issue. “At this moment, there is an Outage affecting RedZone on our app. Our team is working hard to restore the service, so you can enjoy your favorite programming. DIRECTV appreciates your understanding,” @DIRECTVHelp told one angry customer.

