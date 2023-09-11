

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I tried to watch the NFL RedZone channel yesterday on DIRECTV and it wouldn’t come on channel 211. Kept getting error messages. I had ordered it on the Sports Pack but no RedZone during the games! I called customer service and they didn’t know what I was talking about. Did other people have this problem? — Marty, Nashville.

Marty, you are not alone. A large number of DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream subscribers yesterday vented their frustration on social media, in e-mails to yours truly, and messages at DIRECTV community boards that they couldn’t watch the NFL RedZone channel although they had ordered it via DIRECTV’s $14.99 a month Sports Pack. The glitch was particularly embarrassing because DIRECTV added the RedZone earlier this year to help appease football fans who might consider defecting after the company lost the NFL Sunday Ticket contract to Google. But on the first Sunday of the 2023 season, the RedZone became a minus for many, not a plus.

@directv No redzone Says call this number and its a disconnect line!!! pic.twitter.com/MUBER9CrTx — Links (@Links29830576) September 10, 2023

@DIRECTV Waiting for three hour to explain why I have RedZone and it’s available on stream, I cant get it on my boxes. Thankfully my contract is up and I can finally cancel my service! — 🇺🇸 NYFins 🇬🇷 (@NYFins) September 10, 2023

@DIRECTV I pay for the sports package. My Redzone channel is not available. I’ve tried calling but got hung up on. I’m not having any luck with texting either. Please help! — Matt Wolf (@Blazerfan07) September 10, 2023

Directv is no better. Been on hold for 2 hours trying to get my redzone channel working — Tony Fartburn (@TFartburn) September 10, 2023

Lol @DIRECTV @SportsOnDIRECTV are in shambles. Website not working correctly, chat not responding, and 45 min wait on the phone because you didn’t have Redzone ready lol pic.twitter.com/zNLs5lAez8 — D-Maff Sr. 🇺🇸 (@DMaff19) September 10, 2023

I could post literally dozens more; in fact, the complaints on X (formerly Twitter) are still coming in today, more than 24 hours after the games started yesterday.

@DIRECTVhelp I have directtv stream and the sports package but was not able to watch redzone all of yesterday as the channel does not appear on my guide…very frustrating — Franciscosquared2023 (@clemzingis) September 11, 2023

It’s unclear how many DIRECTV subscribers were unable to watch the NFL RedZone channel, but it’s evident from scanning social media that quite a few couldn’t. (Some subscribers said they could watch the RedZone on DIRECTV’s mobile apps, but not on TV. Others said they tried to order it yesterday but couldn’t reach a customer service person.) DIRECTV’s X customer service team issued scores of apologies but never explained what happened.

We hate to hear that you missed the game in RedZone, and we don't want this to be the reason for you to leave. Let's connect on this together. Please send us a DM to find the best option for you to stay with us. ^IaraI — DIRECTV Help (@DIRECTVhelp) September 11, 2023

The TV Answer Man has asked DIRECTV’s communications department for a comment and will report back here if we receive one.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

