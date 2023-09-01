By The TV Answer Man team

Hulu today added 46 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four best, in our humble opinion:

Raising Arizona

The 1987 Coen Brothers movie stars Nic Cage and Holly Hunter as a dysfunctional young couple whose solution to infertility is kidnapping. That may not sound like a suitable premise for a comedy, even a black comedy, but you don’t know the Coens, do you? This is brilliant filmmaking overflowing with laughs and masterful turns from Cage and Hunter.

Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Adam McKay’s hilarious send-up of the NASCAR circuit starring Will Ferrell as a witless but winning driver. Sacha Baron Cohen is Peter Sellers-like funny as a French driver and rival to Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby and the rest of the supporting cast includes Amy Adams, John C. Reilly and Leslie Bibb. Rev your engines and prepare to laugh.

Se7en (1995)

Director David Fincher’s excellent neo-noir thriller stars Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives searching for a serial killer who’s obsessed with the Seven Deadly Sins. The 1995 movie is an early peak at the brilliance of Fincher and you don’t want to miss the powerful performance of the guy who plays the killer. No spoilers here.

True Lies (1994)

Directed by James Cameron, this is a pulse-pounding action-comedy that seamlessly blends espionage thrills with laugh-out-loud humor. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers a charismatic performance as Harry Tasker, a seemingly ordinary family man who leads a double life as a top-secret spy. The film’s action sequences are nothing short of spectacular, featuring iconic moments like the harrowing bridge scene and the exhilarating jet pursuit. Jamie Lee Curtis shines as Harry’s unsuspecting wife, adding both heart and humor to the plot.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

27 Dresses

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

An Education (2009)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Breaking Up (1997)

Chronicle (2012)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Double Platinum (1999)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Easy Virtue (2009)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Experiment (2010)

The Good Son (1993)

The Grudge 2 (2006)

Hail Caesar! (2016)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Just Married (2003)

Killers (2010)

Larry Crowne (2011)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Lego Movie (2014)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Little Fockers (2010)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Melancholia (2011)

Moving On (2022)

The Omen (2006)

The Possession (2012)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Robin Hood (2018)

Seven (1995)

Simulant (2023)

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Transporter (2002)

Transporter 2 (2002)

Transporter 3 (2008)

True Lies (1994)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wild Hogs (2007)

