By The TV Answer Man team

Netflix today has added 34 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four best, in our humble opinion:

Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg’s classic fish story stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw. If you’ve never seen it, pop your behind in front of a TV and watch it now. Jaws was only Spielberg’s second film but arguably it’s still his best. It still keeps the casual swimming set up at night.

Field of Dreams (1989)

This fantasy sports film, starring Kevin Costner, explores the connection between baseball, family, and nostalgia. Field of Dreams is a heartwarming tale that has touched the souls of sports fans and movie lovers alike. You don’t have to be a baseball fan to love this film.

Arrival (2016)

Arrival is a captivating masterpiece that transcends the typical science fiction genre, delivering a thought-provoking exploration of language, communication, and the human condition. Director Denis Villeneuve’s meticulous craftsmanship shines through in every frame, with Amy Adams delivering a powerhouse performance as linguist Dr. Louise Banks. The film’s unique take on first contact with extraterrestrial beings is a slow-burning, cerebral experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Up In the Air (2009)

Up in the Air is a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant film that offers a compelling exploration of modern isolation and the search for human connection. George Clooney delivers a stellar performance as Ryan Bingham, a man who thrives on a life of constant travel and job termination, only to find himself questioning the true value of his detached existence. Director Jason Reitman’s sharp wit and keen storytelling make for a poignant and timely commentary on the transient nature of contemporary work and relationships, while Anna Kendrick and Vera Farmiga provide excellent support in their respective roles.

Here is the list of movies that Netflix added today to its catalog:

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

A Day and a Half

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Friday Night Plan

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Ending

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T. – Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...