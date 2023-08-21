

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman



TV Answer Man, do you know if NBC will have the Big Ten games in 4K this year, their first year with the games? And will Peacock have the games in 4K? — Patrick, Columbia, Maryland.

Patrick, NBC this season will premiere ‘Big Ten Saturday Night,’ an exclusive primetime broadcast of a Big Ten football game plus some afternoon games featuring conference teams. Nine of the 15 Big Ten games on NBC will be available on Peacock, the NBC-owned subscription streaming service with plans starting at $5.99 a month. The early season games will include second-ranked Michigan, 7th-ranked Penn State and 10th-ranked Washington.

NBC, of course, also does the broadcasts of home Notre Dame games and they are available in 4K on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV. So now that the network has the Big Ten, will those games be in 4K, too? We asked an NBC Sports spokesman last week and here was his response: “They will not be in 4K this year.”

Sorry, Patrick, but no 4K for the Big Ten. But you can see the Notre Dame home games in the format if you have DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream or YouTube TV, starting with this Saturday’s clash between the Fighting Irish and Navy from Ireland. And below is the NBC schedule for college football in 2023.

Sat., Aug. 26 2:30 p.m. Navy vs. No. 13 Notre Dame (in Ireland) NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 Noon East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 7:30 p.m. West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 Noon Delaware at No. 7 Penn State Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Maryland NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 2:30 p.m. Central Michigan at No. 13 Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 5 p.m. No. 10 Washington at Michigan State Peacock Sat., Sept. 16 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at Purdue NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 23 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Ohio State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 6 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 3 Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 13 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 7 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

— Phillip Swann

