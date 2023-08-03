

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, is there a way to get the Sports Pack from DIRECTV Stream for free? I got an e-mail that looked like it’s free now. Is that right? — Jim, Cleveland.

Jim, Sports Pack, which is available on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream, is a $14.99 a month add-on package that includes 15 national sports networks and out-of-market programming from more than 30 regional sports networks (RSN) including the Bally Sports nets, the AT&T-named RSNs, the NBC Sports channels, Yes Network, Marquee Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and MASN, among others. There is a way to get it for free, but it’s not easy and you can’t be a DIRECTV Stream subscriber.

DIRECTV (but not DIRECTV Stream) is now offering the Sports Pack for free for three months to new customers who subscribe to the Choice plan and above until August 7. After August 7, the plan will be available for free for any new subscriber to the less expensive Entertainment package and above. That offer will be good until November 4, 2023. Note that you must get the company-supplied Gemini set-top to get the free Sports Pack.

Also note that DIRECTV’s new satellite subscribers must sign a two-year agreement which includes a $20 a month penalty for every month left in the contract if you cancel early. And unless you cancel the Sports Pack prior to the end of the three months, you will be billed the regular $14.99 a month starting with month four.

You also can get the Sports Pack for free for three months if you subscribe to DIRECTV’s streaming plan and get the Gemini set-top. Again, if you subscribe to DIRECTV Stream, which does not include the Gemini box, you can’t get the free Sports Pack benefit. Jim, I can understand why a DIRECTV Stream subscriber might think he or she can get the Sports Pack for free. A DIRECTV e-mail this week was erroneously sent to some DIRECTV Stream subscribers (including yours truly) saying the Sports Pack “was on us,” meaning it was a free benefit. But that was a mistake.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

