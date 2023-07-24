

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am excited about soccer with Messi in the U.S. and the World Cup games. Do you know when the next Messi game is and when will the U.S. women play next in the World Cup? — Carli, Dayton, Ohio.

Carli, the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup from Australia and New Zealand has entered its second week. As was the case for the Men’s World Cup, some games (29) will be on Fox network affiliates while some (35) will be on FS1. You can see a Fox TV schedule for the 64 games here. And here is how to watch the games in 4K.

You can also watch the World Cup’s Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock. Telemundo and Universo are splitting up the games while Peacock will stream all 64 in Spanish (and in 4K!). Here’s a World Cup schedule for Telemundo/Universo/Peacock.

The United States won its first World Cup game, 3-0, against Vietnam on Friday night.

When will the U.S. play next, you ask?

Answer: Wednesday (July 26) at 9 p.m. ET against The Netherlands. This will be a rematch of the 2019 championship game, which the United States won, 2-0.

Now, what about Lionel Messi?

The international soccer superstar on Friday night made his MLS debut with the Inter Miami team in the League Cup, scoring a dramatic free kick to win the game against Cruz Asul.

Messi will next play on Tuesday (July 25) at 7:30 p.m. ET against Atlanta United.

The game will not be available for free on Apple TV+, the exclusive provider of the MLS Season Pass package. The plan costs $12.99 a month or $39 for the remainder of the MLS season if you have an Apple TV+ subscription. The cost is $14.99 a month or $49 if you don’t have a sub.

However, there is one way to watch tomorrow night’s game for free:

MLS and Apple have combined to offer a free one-month trial to MLS Season Pass for new and returning MLS Season Pass subscribers. You can redeem the free offer here.

Note that Univision, which aired Messi’s first game, will not air Tuesday night’s contest. It will be an MLS Season Pass exclusive.

Carli, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

