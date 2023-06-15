

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

We recently published our list of the 10 best HBO shows of all time. So now let’s look at Netflix’s 10 best ever. There are so many to choose from. The streamer has been an original show machine over the last five years or so. But here is the top 10 as we see it. Enjoy.

1. Stranger Things

Set in the 1980s, this nostalgic sci-fi series masterfully blends supernatural elements, suspense, and colorful characters. With a perfect blend of horror, mystery, and coming-of-age themes, Stranger Things became an instant cultural phenomenon thanks in no small part to charming cast of teens led by Millie Bobby Brown who plays the psychokinetic character, Eleven.

2. Narcos

Based on the real-life stories of drug lords and law enforcement agencies, Narcos is a thrilling crime series that delves into the world of drug cartels. Its gritty portrayal of the drug trade and compelling performances make it an absolute must-watch. The impressive cast over the three seasons includes Pedro Pascal as a DEA agent and Wagner Moura as the drug lord, Pablo Escobar.

3. House of Cards

A political drama that explores the dark underbelly of Washington D.C., House of Cards features Kevin Spacey in a remarkable role as a manipulative politician. Its intricate plotting and sharp dialogue have made it one of Netflix’s most iconic shows. Film legend David Fincher was an executive producer of the show and directed the first two episodes.

4. Black Mirror

With its anthology format and thought-provoking narratives, “Black Mirror” offers a chilling reflection of our society’s relationship with technology. Each self-contained episode explores the dark side of human nature and the consequences of technological advancements. It’s been called the Twilight Zone for a younger generation but it stands on its own merits, taking chances that even Rod Serling wouldn’t dare to take.

5. The Crown

The Crown is a majestic historical drama that chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. With impeccable production values, stellar performances, and attention to detail, it offers a fascinating glimpse into the life of the British monarchy.

6. Ozark

This dark and gripping crime thriller follows a financial planner (Jason Bateman) who is forced to relocate his family to the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme goes awry. With its complex characters and intense storytelling, Ozark keeps viewers on the edge of their seats and Bateman and Laura Linney, who plays his wife, deliver powerful, nuanced performances.

7. Mindhunter

Based on true events, Mindhunter delves into the early days of criminal profiling and the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. With its meticulous attention to detail and psychological suspense, this crime drama is a must-watch for fans of the genre. The aforementioned Fincher directed several episodes and had a hand in developing the narratives. Unfortunately, Mindhunter lasted only two seasons and Fincher has said it’s likely done forever.

8. Dark

This mind-bending German sci-fi thriller takes time travel to new levels of complexity. With its intricate storytelling and intricate web of interconnected characters, Dark will keep you guessing until the very end.

9. BoJack Horseman

A unique blend of animation and adult humor, BoJack Horseman explores the life of a washed-up sitcom star struggling with depression and self-destructive behavior. It is a poignant and darkly comedic examination of fame, addiction, and mental health.

10. The Witcher

Based on the popular book series, The Witcher is a fantasy epic that follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter (Henry Cavill) with supernatural abilities. With its stunning visuals and intricate world-building, this show has garnered a massive following. Season three debuts on June 29.

Honorable mentions to Orange Is the New Black, Russian Doll, Squid Game and The Haunting of Hill House.

The show selections and article were compiled by the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT.

