Fox this Saturday (November 27) will stream the Michigan-Ohio State college football game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The contest can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click here to see which streaming devices are compatible with the Fox Sports 4K app.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Ohio State, which is ranked second in the nation, enters the matchup with a 10-1 record and an eight-point favorite over sixth-ranked Michigan which is also 10-1. The game will begin at noon ET on Saturday from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fox will simulcast the game in HD on Fox network affiliates with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

