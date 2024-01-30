By Phillip Swann

Amazon next month (February 2024) plans to add 76 new TV shows and movies to its Prime Video lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Amazon Original)

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play two spies who must enter an arranged marriage to carry out their missions. Based on the 2005 Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie film, with a twist from FX’s The Americans, Mr. and Mrs. Smith promises thrills and laughs with the talented Glover (Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) serving as co-creators. The eight-episode series starts Friday, February 2.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Amazon Original)

Amazon, which is rumored to be interested in obtaining the rights to NBA games, flexes here with this original feature-length documentary of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The show will chronicle Giannis’ bumpy climb from the lowly streets of Athens, Greece to the heights of NBA superstardom with the Bucks. Amazon did a nice job recently with its documentaries on former Detroit Lions star running back Barry Sanders (Bye Bye Barry) and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders (Coach Prime) so this is definitely worth putting on your watch list. Debuts February 19.

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story (Amazon Original)

Jennifer Lopez this month is releasing her first album in a decade and this Amazon original 65-minute music fantasy will serve as the official promotional video. The show purports to chronicle JLo’s personal travails and triumphs with appearances from such notables as real-life hubbie Ben Affleck, Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, and Jenifer Lewis. The trailer looks weird, we must say, and you can see it below. Debuts February 16.

Complete List of New Titles On Amazon Prime Video In February 2024

Feb. 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Along Came A Spider (2001)

Annie Hall (1977)

Baseketball (1998)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Blades of Glory (2007)

Chorus Line (1985)

Cop Land (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

Event Horizon (1997)

Fiddler On the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Get Out (2017)

Ghost World (2001)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Hair (1979)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

In The Cut (2003)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Just Friends (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1982)

Life (2017)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

My Left Foot (1990)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Red Rocket (2021)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Riddick (2013)

Ride Along (2014)

Sarafina! (1992)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Alamo (1960)

The Bounty (1984)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Core (2003)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

Young Adult (2011

Feb. 6

Strays (2023)

Surrounded (2023)

Feb. 8

Home Again (2017)

Feb. 9

St. Vincent (2014)

Upgraded (2024)

Feb. 13

Bottoms (2023)

Five Blind Dates (2024)

Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015)

Feb. 16

Dark Harvest (2023)

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story (2024)

Feb. 19

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)

Feb. 21

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Feb. 23

Apartment 404 (2024)

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)

Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (2024)

Feb. 29

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Red Queen (2024)

Date to be announced:

The Grand Tour: Sand Job (2024)

