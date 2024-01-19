By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 30 years.

DIRECTV, U-verse and DIRECTV Stream subscribers of the Paramount+ with Showtime channel can now access the $11.99 a month Paramount+ app for no additional charge. (The Showtime channel was recently renamed Paramount+ with Showtime.)

The TV providers announced earlier this month that Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers would soon get free access to the app. The issue arose at the end of 2023 when Showtime’s ‘TV Everywhere’ app closed as Paramount shifted the premium channel’s programming under the Paramount+ banner.

Other TV providers that have free access to Paramount+ include Hulu Live and Spectrum. The $11.99 a month plan includes programming from both Paramount and Showtime as well as the live feed of the local CBS affiliate.

To learn more about how to activate your Paramount+ with Showtime app account, click here.

