

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering TV technology.

Dish next week will hold a free preview of the NBA League Pass package. The sneak peek will begin on Tuesday, October 24, and run through Monday, October 30. (The NBA season begins on October 24.) The NBA League Pass, which normally costs $100 for the entire season on Dish, offers up to 40 out-of-market games each week. Dish also offers a single-team package for $90 which enables you to watch the out-of-market games for one team.

Local blackouts still apply in the League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT are also not available on League Pass.

Other pay TV providers are expected to offer free one-week previews of the NBA League Pass next week. We will update this article when we get more information.

The NBA’s basic online NBA League Pass, which also streams up to 40 regular season games each week with commercials, is now available for $99 for the entire 2023-24 season, the same price as last year. You can also purchase the package by the month for $14.99, again the same as last year. However, the price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan has risen from $129.99 for the season to $149.99. The monthly price for the Premium package has also increased from $19.99 to $22.99. The Premium plan does not include commercials, allows streaming on three different devices at the same time, and includes access to in-arena streams. The NBA TV channel is included for free in both plans.

