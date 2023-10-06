By The TV Answer Man team



TV Answer Man, we love movies and we have Amazon Prime because it’s part of our two-day delivery membership. Can you recommend some good movies on Prime Video that maybe we haven’t seen but should. The films that people don’t always notice but they are really great. You know what I mean? — Allison, Mobile, Alabama.

Allison, we’re going to serve up five movies available now on Amazon’s Prime Video that you may have never watched but should. They are called hidden gems in the cinema world and here they are:

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Ghost Writer, directed by Roman Polanski, is a gripping political thriller that masterfully weaves suspense, intrigue, and sharp wit. Ewan McGregor delivers a compelling performance as a talented writer hired to complete the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister, played brilliantly by Pierce Brosnan. As McGregor delves deeper into the politician’s past, he uncovers dark secrets that put his own life in jeopardy. Polanski’s direction is taut and suspenseful, creating a palpable sense of tension throughout the film.

The Doors (1991)

Director Oliver Stone’s love letter to the legendary 1960s band featuring Val Kilmer channeling lead singer (and part poet, part madman) Jim Morrison. The film is a dizzying and vastly entertaining look at an era in music when anything seemed possible and impossible at the same time. (Psychedelics, man.)

Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead, directed by Sam Mendes and based on the memoir by Anthony Swofford, offers a gritty and intense portrayal of the psychological toll of war on soldiers. The film, set during the Gulf War, delves deep into the minds of the Marines, exploring their camaraderie, boredom, and the frustrations of waiting for action in the barren desert. Anchored by powerful performances, especially Jake Gyllenhaal’s, the movie skillfully captures the complex mix of adrenaline, fear, and disillusionment experienced by soldiers in combat.

The Limey (1999)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, The Limey is a stylish and gripping crime thriller that stands out for its unique narrative structure and compelling performances. Terence Stamp delivers a tour de force performance as Wilson, a British ex-con seeking vengeance in Los Angeles. Stamp’s portrayal is raw and intense, adding depth to the character’s emotional journey. Soderbergh’s direction, coupled with the film’s fragmented editing style, creates a sense of disorientation that mirrors Wilson’s dislocated state of mind. The movie is further elevated by its sharp dialogue and the evocative cinematography capturing the gritty underbelly of LA.

Croupier (1998)

Croupier, a 1998 dramatic film starring Clive Owen (The Knick) as a struggling writer who takes a job in a casino to make ends meet. But his life is dealt an unexpected hand when he falls for a beautiful and larcenous woman. Masterful early Owen performance makes you wonder why this guy didn’t become a bigger star.

