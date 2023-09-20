By The TV Answer Man team

Hulu will remove 78 movies from its subscription Video on Demand service in 10 days. Here are five you should watch before they leave.

Alien (1979)

Director Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece redefined the science fiction genre. Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ripley is a tour de force, showcasing both vulnerability and resilience in the face of unimaginable horror. The meticulous attention to detail in the production design, combined with a smart and suspenseful script, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the film. And be prepared to look away at the lunch scene. You know the one.

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is an exhilarating and timeless action film that continues to captivate audiences decades after its release. Bruce Willis delivers an iconic performance as John McClane, a relatable and witty protagonist who finds himself trapped in a high-stakes hostage situation during Christmas time. The film expertly balances intense suspense, thrilling set pieces, and clever dialogue, making it a standout in the action genre.

Whiplash (2014)

Damien Chazelle’s brilliant direction and the exceptional performances by Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons make Whiplash an intense and visceral experience. With its relentless pace, pulsating soundtrack, and the exploration of the toxic relationship between a talented drummer and his ruthless music teacher, the film takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, exposing the lengths individuals go to achieve greatness.

Wild Things (1998)

Directed by John McNaughton, Wild Things takes a twisty and provocative turn with a memorable threesome scene featuring Denise Richards, Neve Campbell, and Matt Dillon. The scene’s sultry atmosphere and unexpected twists make it an unforgettable moment of cinematic sensuality. In addition, that infamous scene, it’s a top-notch mystery with excellent performances from the aforementioned and Kevin Bacon as a cop who investigates a rape charge. Heck, if that’s not enough, Bill Murray is on board as a shyster attorney. Now are you watching?

Phone Booth (2003)

Phone Booth is a riveting and suspenseful thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Colin Farrell delivers a compelling performance as a morally flawed publicist held hostage in a New York City phone booth by an unseen sniper, expertly portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland’s menacing voice. Director Joel Schumacher masterfully crafts an intense and claustrophobic atmosphere, tightly weaving together a cat-and-mouse game of wit and deception.

Here is the complete list of movies that will be leaving Hulu after September 30.

A Good Year (2006)

Alien (1979)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien Resurrection (1997)

Aliens (1986)

All the Right Moves (1983)

The Answer Man (2009)

Attack The Block (2011)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Bachelorette (2012)

Bandidas (2006)

Bottle Rocket (1996)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy (2000)

Brother (2001)

Bruno (2009)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Center Stage (2000)

Center Stage: Turn It Up (2008)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

City Of Joy (1992)

Cocktail (1988)

The Covenant (2006)

The Croods (2013)

Deja Vu (2006)

The Descendants (2011)

The Devil Has a Name (2019)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With a Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)

El Chicano (2018)

Elysium (2013)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Flicka (2006)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Guardian (2006)

Here Comes The Boom (2012)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The Internship (2013)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Killing Gunther (2017)

King Kong (2005)

Lol (2011)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

Made of Honor (2008)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Maudie (2017)

Metro (1997)

The Monuments Men (2014)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

The Omen (2006)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Phone Booth (2003)

Pompeii (2014)

Real Steel (2011)

Red Tails (2012)

Rio (2011)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

Step Brothers (2008)

Tim’s Vermeer (2014)

Total Recall (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

The Walk (2015)

The Weekend (2019)

We’re The Millers (2013)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)

Whiplash (2014)

Wild Things (1998)

