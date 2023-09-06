

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I heard or read something about DIRECTV having a fight with YouTube TV over the Sunday Ticket. How can that be? DIRECTV doesn’t have the Ticket anymore except in bars and restaurants. Is that what the fight is over? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, when it comes to sports licensing rights, companies will always find a way to fight, or it seems. The rhubarb this time comes from YouTube TV holding the residential rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket for the first time this year, replacing DIRECTV as the exclusive carrier for the past 28 seasons. Sports Business Journal reports that YouTube TV told the NFL in July that it wouldn’t be able provide the Ticket in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands until November at the earliest. The NFL apparently said, hey, no problem and proceeded to develop a plan to allow DIRECTV to offer the Ticket in the PR and VI homes until YouTube TV was ready. Whoa, said YouTube TV, according to Sports Business Journal which says the streamer is blocking that effort. As the exclusive rights holder of the residential Ticket plan, it would appear that it has the right to do that. (DIRECTV has commercial rights to the Ticket in bars and restaurants as part of a deal with EverPass Media.) So, it looks like no Ticket for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands until November, if then.

