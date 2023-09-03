By The TV Answer Man team

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, added 70 new movies to its lineup over the weekend. Here are the four best, in my humble opinion:

Carrie (1976)

The 1976 classic horror film stars Sissy Spacek as the high school girl who can move objects (among other things), particularly when taunted and teased by her fellow students. Directed by Brian DePalma, Carrie is a rich and pulpy satire of high school life and the difficulties some have in fitting in. Look for the young John Travolta in an amusing supporting role as one of the evil students who unwisely make Carrie their target.

The Exorcist (1973)

And speaking of children possessed, this 1973 horror film stars Linda Blair as a movie star’s daughter whose body is taken over by the Devil himself. (Or herself. Veteran actress Mercedes McCambridge did the voice of Satan). Directed by the late William Friedkin, The Exorcist scared the bejesus out of moviegoers in the 70s and it still holds up today.

Gangs of New York (2002)

The Martin Scorsese-directed drama is based on the real-life war among tribal factions in New York during the Civil War. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as the son of a fallen gang leader who seeks revenge on the man (Daniel Day Lewis) who killed his father. DDL is brilliant as always as ‘Bill the Butcher’ and DiCaprio begins to show why he’s become one of the best actors of his generation.

Boyz n the Hood

Directed by John Singleton, this coming-of-age drama is a poignant exploration of the challenges faced by young African Americans growing up in a neighborhood plagued by violence and systemic inequality. With its compelling characters and raw, authentic storytelling, the film delivers a gripping narrative that sheds light on the harsh realities of urban life while also emphasizing the importance of education, family, and making choices that can break the cycle of violence and despair.

Here is the complete list of new movies added to Max:

42 (2013)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Anna (2019)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Bullet To The Head (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1942)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Class Action (1991)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Date Night (2010)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dutch (1991)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Firestorm (1998)

Friday (1995)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Georgia Rule (2007)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Heartburn (1986)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

MI-5 (2015)

Millennium (1989)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Ordinary Love (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Philomena (2013)

Post Grad (2009)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Sabrina (1995)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snitch (2013)

Source Code (2011)

Spy (2015)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

