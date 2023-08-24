

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, the preseason game for the Colts and Eagles is on Amazon tonight as part of the Thursday Night Football deal. Do you know if you need a Prime membership to watch or can you still watch for free on Twitch? What are the options here? — Carl, Nashville.

Carl, you’re right. Amazon’s Thursday Night Football returns tonight for its second season with the preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. Pregame coverage for the preseason game will start at 7 p.m. ET. Fans in the Indianapolis market will be able to watch the game on WRTV-TV (local ABC affiliate) while Philadelphia area fans can watch on Fox 29. But what about football fanatics outside those markets? The game will only be available via streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. Do you have to get a Prime membership to watch?

Answer: No. Just like last year, you can watch the game for free on Twitch, the Amazon-owned gaming service. However, if you’ve been thinking of signing up for Prime, the membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial to anyone who hasn’t been a member in the last 12 months. A separate subscription to Prime Video costs $8.99 a month.

While tonight is a preseason game, it might be worth your time. Amazon has told The TV Answer Man that it will do this year’s TNF games in 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range) which should produce a more vivid picture than last year’s 1080p SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) broadcast. You can read this article to find out why.

Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...