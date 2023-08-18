Sling TV Targets Sports Fans With 5-Month Offer



By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

The live streaming industry has suffered significant subscriber losses in 2023 so companies need to be more creative in attracting and keeping their customers. But Sling TV may be this week’s winner with a unique five-month offer targeted at sports fans who are getting excited about the onset of the pro and college football seasons.

The live streamer is offering its Blue and Orange base packages combined with its Sports Extra add-on plan for $274 for five months if you prepay. The regular price for five months of Blue and Orange combined with Sports Extra would be $350.

The Sling Blue plan, which costs $40 a month if purchased separately, provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets. The Orange package, which is also $40 a month, offers more than 30 channels, including ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

The Sports Extra plan, which normally costs $11 a month, includes the NFL RedZone Channel, the Tennis Channel, the Big Ten Network, the Pac-12 Network, FS1, FS2, the Golf Channel, MLB Network, the NHL Network, NBA TV, MLB StrikeZone and beIN.

Sling TV says the five-month deal is a limited time offer but does not say when it will end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...