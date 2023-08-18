By The TV Answer Man team

Robert Redford, who turns 87 today, is one of the last of Hollywood’s true movie stars, an actor whose mere presence in a film can guarantee both box office success and critical acclaim. To honor his birthday today, we present Redford’s five best movies ever – and where you can stream them tonight. Enjoy.

1. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

A defining moment in Redford’s career, this western classic paired him with Paul Newman in a tale of two outlaws on the run. Redford’s portrayal of the Sundance Kid showcased his ability to bring charm, wit, and depth to his characters.

Streaming now on Max.

2. The Sting (1973)

Reuniting with Newman, Redford delivered yet another outstanding performance in this caper film. His role as Johnny Hooker, a small-time grifter seeking revenge, demonstrated his knack for capturing the nuances of complex characters.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

3. All the President’s Men (1976)

Redford’s performance as investigative journalist Bob Woodward in this political thriller was a masterclass in subtlety and intensity. The film’s gripping narrative and Redford’s compelling portrayal helped highlight his ability to excel in serious roles.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

4. The Natural (1984)

Redford’s portrayal of Roy Hobbs, a gifted baseball player, in this sports drama resonated with audiences. The film’s blend of athleticism, ambition, and redemption highlighted Redford’s ability to bring depth to a character’s journey.

Streaming now on Starz.

5. The Way We Were (1973)

In this romantic drama, Redford starred opposite Barbra Streisand, portraying a dashing writer whose relationship with Streisand’s character is marked by passion, politics, and heartache. His portrayal of Hubbell Gardiner displayed his emotional range and depth.

Streaming now in 4K for $4.49 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

