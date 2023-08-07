By The TV Answer Man team

The TV Answer Man has a diverse audience with readers coming to the site to read everything from the latest programming coming to streaming services to tips on how to improve your TV picture and save money while choosing your TV providers. But there’s no doubt that our base audience consists of satellite subscribers, some of whom remember Phillip Swann (a.k.a. The TV Answer Man) from the days when he was editor of Satellite DIRECTV magazine more than two decades ago. Swann has covered DIRECTV and Dish now for nearly three decades and we arguably provide more coverage here of the satellite TV biz than any other site. Consequently, we are often asked how much longer does the satellite TV industry have? With the advance of cord-cutting and new technologies, how long can DIRECTV and Dish stay in business. Here’s our take:



The Current State of Satellite TV

Satellite TV has been a popular choice for decades due to its wide reach and extensive channel offerings. Companies such as DIRECTV and DISH Network have dominated the market, beaming signals from geostationary satellites to millions of subscribers’ homes. The appeal of satellite TV lies in its ability to provide high-quality, uninterrupted broadcasts even in remote areas without access to cable infrastructure. But the satellite TV industry has lost millions of subscribers over the last several years and the decline is not slowing for five reasons.

Challenges Faced by Satellite TV

1. Internet Streaming Services

One of the most significant challenges faced by satellite TV is the rise of internet streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. These platforms offer on-demand content, original programming, and live TV options, directly competing with satellite providers.

2. Cord-Cutting Trend

The cord-cutting phenomenon has accelerated in recent years as consumers increasingly opt to ditch traditional cable and satellite TV subscriptions in favor of more affordable and flexible streaming alternatives.

3. Technological Advancements

With the continuous advancement of technology, internet bandwidth is improving, enabling faster and more reliable streaming experiences. Additionally, 5G networks are becoming more widespread, promising a more robust infrastructure for delivering video content over the internet.

4. High Operating Costs

Maintaining and launching satellites into orbit is a costly endeavor. As satellite TV providers face stiff competition, they struggle to balance their expenses with the revenue generated from subscriptions.

5. Local Content and Licensing

Like cable TV operators, satellite TV faces challenges when broadcasting local content in different regions due to licensing issues, accelerating costs of programming acquisition, and government regulations, which limits their appeal in some markets. DIRECTV and Dish have had to raise their prices to such a high level that many subscribers have defected, seeking cheaper fare from companies such as Netflix.

The Prognosis for Satellite TV

Considering the current landscape and challenges, it is evident that satellite TV is facing an uphill battle. However, it’s essential to acknowledge that it won’t vanish entirely in the near future. DIRECTV and Dish still have around 20 million satellite TV customers. That’s a powerful audience at a time when TV viewership is splintered in numerous segments thanks to streaming.

Satellite TV providers are also not oblivious to the changing market dynamics. To survive, they have started adapting their business models. Both DIRECTV and Dish have ventured into the streaming space, offering their own on-demand platforms and internet-based services (DIRECTV Stream and Sling TV) to complement their satellite offerings. They are also exploring partnerships with content providers and diversifying their content libraries to remain competitive.

The Predicted Timeline

It is challenging to determine an exact timeline for satellite TV’s potential decline or exit from the market. Some experts predict that it could take around a decade or more before satellite TV’s impact significantly diminishes, depending on various factors:

1. Technological Innovations

If satellite TV providers can adopt cutting-edge technology, such as low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, they may overcome some of the existing challenges and extend their longevity.

2. Consumer Behavior

The pace at which consumers shift from traditional TV services to streaming platforms will play a vital role in determining how long satellite TV can sustain its market share.

3. Competition and Consolidation

The level of competition and potential mergers or acquisitions in the industry will shape satellite TV’s future. If Dish and DIRECTV can ever successfully merge, it will allow the newly formed company to stay in business indefinitely compared to both satcasters struggling to operate independently.

