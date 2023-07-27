

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon next month (August 2023) plans to add 90 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

The Amazon original documentary, produced by Religion of Sports and The Ringer, will chronicle the ups and downs of playing in the NBA’s developmental league, the G League. These guys have little chance of making it in the bigs but they play every night as if it will be their last. The show will focus on the 2022-23 season and include interviews with former G League stars Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry and Jalen Green. Debuts August 8.

Thursday Night Football

Amazon’s exclusive Thursday Night Football broadcasts are back on August 24 with a pre-season game between the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. This will be streamer’s second year of offering the games as an exclusive. The first TNF regular season game this year will be on September 14 between the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

The blockbuster film, which is based on the tabletop fantasy board game, stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez as former members of the Red Wizard clan who must escape from prison to save Pine’s daughter. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which was released in theaters on March 31, has made more than $200 million at the box office. Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the film a critical review score of 90, based on 300 reviews.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling novel, the seven-episode drama stars Sigourney Weaver as an elderly farmer who takes in her granddaughter after the girl’s parents die mysteriously in a fire. The pairing gets complicated when the girl learns the family has some dark secrets, particularly Granny. Debuts August 4.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon Prime in August:

Aug. 1

L.A. Law (1987)

Matlock (1987)

Primate, Season 2 (2023)

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

Aug. 4

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (2023)

Aug. 8

Bones and All (2022)

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

Aug. 10

The Killing Vote (2023)

Aug. 11

2 Guns (2013)

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

Aug. 15

Cocaine Bear

Of an Age (2023)

Aug. 18

Harlan Coben’s Shelter (2023)

New Bandits (2023)

Unseen (2023)

Aug. 22

The Black Demon (2023)

Aug. 24

Thursday Night Football

Aug. 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

Aug. 29

Champions (2023)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Women Talking (2023)

Aug. 31

Camino A Marte (2017)

Honor Society (2022)

Volverte a ver (2022)

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

