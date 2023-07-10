

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you have the scoop on what free channel Comcast has this week? I hope it’s better this week. Hasn’t been very good lately. — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. I have to agree that the last few offerings (music videos, small group of history titles, etc) have been lackluster. But I think you’ll like what the cable operator is serving for free this week.

The free shows this week continue with the full catalog of on-demand programming from Max, the premium service formerly known as HBO Max. The lineup includes season one of the drama series, The Idol, the blockbuster hit movie, Avatar 2: The Way of Water, Succession, The Wire, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones and many other hit shows.

Click Amazon: See the Prime Day Discounts!

Max normally costs $15.99 for the ads-free plan and $9.99 a month for the ads-included package. The free preview will last from today, July 10, through Sunday, July 16.

To access the free Max titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...