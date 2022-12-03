DIRECTV is still carrying the Fox Sports channels, and local Fox-owned network affiliates, early this morning after a midnight deadline passed without a statement from either company whether a new carriage pact was reached.

Fox last Sunday began posting viewer alerts that DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse could lose the Fox-owned local affiliates in 18 markets as well as FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, and Fox Soccer Plus. The network said the deadline for a new deal was Friday, December 2 at midnight, which was almost five hours ago as we write this.

However, subscribers to all three DIRECTV-owned services reported on social media this morning that the Fox channels have not been removed. Fox and DIRECTV both have viewer alerts still up at their web sites but neither have issued statements on the status of the talks.

The TV Answer Man has asked both companies for a comment but has yet to get a response from either as of 4:50 a.m. ET.

It’s possible that the two sides reached a short-term extension before midnight that allows the channels to stay on DIRECTV while negotiations continued. It’s also possible a deal was reached in the early morning but the companies are waiting until day breaks before announcing it and removing the viewer alerts.

Update: The TV Answer Man has learned an extension is in place while talks continue. It’s unclear how long the extension is.

DIRECTV’s Twitter customer service team early this morning was continuing to repeat the company line that it was trying to reach a new agreement and “minimize any interruption” in programming if there is one.

The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if anything significant changes.

