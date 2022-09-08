TV Answer Man, has DIRECTV started selling the NHL Center Ice package yet? Do you know what the price will be? — Marie, Pontiac, Michigan.

Marie, for those not familiar with the plan, NHL Center Ice provides up to 40 out-of-market regular season NHL games a week to cable and satellite subscribers.

(This is different from the old NHL.TV package which used to stream out-of-market games to non-cable and satellite TV customers. NHL.TV was shut down last year when the league turned the streaming out-of-market rights to ESPN+ which will provide more than 1,000 games online during the 2022-23 season.)

With the NHL season not starting until October 11, you might think it’s a little early for DIRECTV, or any pay TV provider, to begin selling the NHL Center Ice plan. Right?

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Wrong.

DIRECTV is now selling the package of 2022-23 games for $69.99 which is $10 more than last year’s price.

Why the increase?

Well, it’s all about ESPN+.

Before the streaming service took over the NHL.TV rights, NHL Center Ice cost $160 for the entire season. But last year, most pay TV providers lowered the price to around $60 because ESPN+ was charging just $69.99 for an annual subscription (or $6.99 a month) to its entire streaming lineup. The cable and satellite ops needed NHL Center Ice’s pricing to be competitive with ESPN+ or hockey fans would opt for the streaming service to save money.

However, ESPN+ recently raised its annual monthly rate to $9.99 a month and its annual subscription to $99.99. That allows DIRECTV to raise its NHL Center Ice subscription fee by $10 and still be cheaper than ESPN+.

We don’t know yet if other pay TV providers will raise their rates, too, but it’s likely.

Note: NHL Network is included in the NHL Center Ice subscription.

Marie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

