

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, now has more than 200 4K titles (1,000 movies and show episodes) in 4K. Here are the five best 4K titles, in my humble opinion:

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The Stanley Kubrick-directed film, which chronicles a government mission to investigate a strange life force in space, is a visual and narrative masterpiece with the director shedding traditional storytelling technique to communicate his vision. To this day, film critics, scholars, scientists and regular film fans still debate the movie’s meaning which some say was a prescient depiction of the dangers of Artificial Intelligence and technology as well as an optimistic view of what lies on the other side of life.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Director Chris Nolan’s angst and adrenaline-fueled drama with Christian Bale as Batman going toe to toe with The Joker, played deliciously by the late Heath Ledger. Nolan takes the comic book genre and turns it into something entirely different with psychological undertones and moral dilemmas. It’s great filmmaking.

Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta (RIP), Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro. Ten years earlier, Scorsese made Raging Bull and it seemed improbable then that he could top such a work of art. But he did. Goodfellas has become one of those movies that you can watch over and over and never be bored.

Succession (2018-2023)

Succession portrays the power struggles within a wealthy and dysfunctional family that controls a global media conglomerate. (Yes, think the Murdoch family.) But it’s more than that. It’s modern-day Shakespeare with showrunner/writer Jesse Armstrong channeling the Bard. The show pits the concept of family loyalty against base human desires and comes away with a conclusion that is both fascinating and disturbing.

(Seasons one through three now in 4K. Season four, the finale, will be added in 4K on June 30.)

Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

The fantasy drama series, which is based on the George R.R. Martin novels, became a cult phenomenon with its chess-like plotlines, complex characters, and shocking twists. Starring Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Kit Harrington, and Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones is also a beautiful show to watch, the perfect showcase for any 4K TV.

To watch the 4K titles, new customers must subscribe to the ‘Max Ultimate’ plan which costs $19.99 a month. However, current subscribers to the old HBO Max $15.99 a month plan will continue to get access to the 4K titles for at least six months from Max’s launch date of May 23, the company says.

Here is the complete list of titles now available in 4K on Max.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Idol

2001: A Space Odyssey

2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy

8-Bit Christmas

A Christmas Mystery

A Christmas Story Christmas

A Clockwork Orange

A Hollywood Christmas

Ahir Shah: Dots

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words

Amy

And Just Like That… The Documentary

And Just Like That…

Antlers

Aquaman

Argo

Avenue 5

Bad Education

Barbarian

Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 will be available on June 23.

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin

Batman And Harley Quinn

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman V Superman: Ultimate Edition

Betty

Big Little Lies

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Brené Brown: Atlas Of The Heart

C.B. Strike

Casablanca

Catherine The Great

Chernobyl

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?

Coastal Elites

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show

Cry Macho

Dc League Of Super-Pets

Death On The Nile

DMZ

Don’t Worry Darling

Dune

East Of Eden

Edge Of Tomorrow

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Euphoria

Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always

Expecting Amy

Fahrenheit 451

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

Father Of The Bride

Free Guy

Friends: The Reunion

From The Earth To The Moon

Game Of Thrones

Gaming Wall St

Garcia!

Giant

Godzilla

Godzilla vs. Kong

Goodfellas

Gossip Girl

Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy

Hacks

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults

His Dark Materials

Holiday Harmony

House Of The Dragon

House Party

I Hate Suzie

In The Heights

Industry

Irma Vep

It Chapter Two

It’s A Sin

Joker

Judas And The Black Messiah

Julia

Justice League

Kimi

King Richard

Kong: Skull Island

Landscapers

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version)

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King (Extended Version)

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers (Extended Version)

Love, Lizzo

Lovecraft Country

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty

Magic Mike

Malcolm X

Malignant

Man Of Steel

Mare Of Easttown

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is

Matrix Reloaded

Matrix Resurrections

Matrix Revolutions

Menudo: Forever Young

Mortal Kombat

Mosaic

Moses Storm: Trash White

My Brilliant Friend

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood

Native Son

No Sudden Move

Ocean’s Eleven

Oslo

Our Flag Means Death

Peacemaker

Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler

Perry Mason

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Rain Dogs

Rap Sh!T

Reminiscence

Rio Bravo

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Rose Matafeo: Horndog

Santa Camp

Scenes From A Marriage

Scoob!

See How They Run

Selena + Chef

Sex And The City

Sharp Objects

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods

Shazam!

Singin’ In The Rain

Sort Of

Soul Of America

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Starstruck

Station Eleven

Succession (S1-S3) *S4 will be available on June 30.

Suicide Squad

Superman: The Movie

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

Take Out With Lisa Ling

That Damn Michael Che

The Baby

The Banshees Of Inisherin

The Batman

The Big Brunch

The Big Shot With Bethenny

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

The Bridge

The Captive

The Climb

The Conjuring

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

The Deuce

The Fallout

The Fastest Woman On Earth

The Flight Attendant

The Gilded Age

The Girl Before

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

The King’s Man

The Last Of Us

The Lego Movie

The Little Things

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

The Many Saints Of Newark

The Matrix

The Menu

The New Pope

The Night House

The Nun

The Plot Against America

The Righteous Gemstones

The Sex Lives Of College Girls

The Soul Of America

The Staircase

The Suicide Squad

The Survivor

The Third Day

The Tourist

The Undoing

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin

The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium

The White Lotus

The Wizard Of Oz

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Titans

Tom & Jerry

Wahl Street

Watchmen

We Are Who We Are

We Own This City

West Side Story (2021)

White House Plumbers

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray

