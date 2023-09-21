

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, our NBC Sports regional channel that has the Wizards and Capitals just changed its name to Monumental Sports. Do you know how they will be different? Will they have 4K sports? 1080p? — Bernie, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Bernie, NBC Sports Washington, the regional TV home of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and Washington Mystics, officially rebranded yesterday as the Monumental Sports Network. (You’ll notice the change in your on-screen guide.) The name change comes after Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a company led by Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Wizards and Capitals, purchased the company from Comcast last year. (Leonsis’ outfit, which previously held a 33 percent stake in the channel, bought the remaining 67 percent from Comcast.) As part of the switch, the channel is getting new on-air graphics, digital aesthetics, branding, new studio shows, and a new interview show from veteran sportscaster/journalist, Rachel Nichols, who was born in Potomac, Maryland.

The Monumental Sports app, which can be accessed using your pay TV service’s user name and password, will also include the following features:

* Access to multiple camera angles during live games with additional functionality including the ability to rewind and watch in slow motion;

* Personalized features that shape the app to the user’s favorite teams and players;

* Access to hundreds of hours of original behind-the-scenes programming, including the Rachel Nichols show;

* Ability to watch Monumental Sports Network’s live, 24/7 linear feed on-the-go on multiple devices’

* Opt-in ability to receive score alerts, team and player updates, as well as a new Monumental Sports Network newsletter;

* Daily editorial and video clips covering the Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, and Go-Go which can be saved to a user’s list for later viewing;

* Sportradar integrations providing users with advanced, real-time sports data and betting analytics;

* Ticketmaster integration for ticket management and account linking.

As for 4K, Zach Leonsis, Ted’s son, and president of new media and entertainment at Monumental Sports & Entertainment, says it’s coming. But for now, Monumental Sports is already available in 1080p HD if your pay TV provider offers programming in that format. (YouTube TV, for example, today is showing the channel in 1080p HD.)

Bernie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

