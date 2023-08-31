S

ESPN did a little flexing yesterday with an announcement that its streaming service, ESPN+, will stream more than 500 college football games this season featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, American, ACC, CUSA, MAC and Sun Belt, and FCS schools from the Big Sky, MVFC, Patriot League, Ivy League, Southern, Southland, MEAC, SWAC, ASUN/WAC, the Big South-OVC Football Association and Pioneer. The streamer will offer 218 games in the month of September alone.

The ESPN+ 500 game lineup begins tonight with 17 games starting with the 6 p.m. ET matchup between North Greenville and Charleston Southern. The ESPN+ lineup on Saturday will include Mercer at 22nd ranked Ole Miss at 2 p.m. ET; UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia at 6 p.m. ET; Southeast Missouri State at No. 16 Kansas State at 7 p.m. ET; Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. ET; and Texas State at Baylor at 7 p.m. ET.

Here are more highlights from the ESPN+ college football schedule for 2023:

* 14 total SEC games over the course of the season, with one game for each SEC school.

* More than 20 Big 12 Now on ESPN+ games on platform with additional games added to the schedule throughout the season.

* Approximately 30 games from The American over the course of the season, with at least one appearance from each school.

* Schedules from Conference USA, the MAC, Sun Belt, UMass and numerous FCS conferences, with more added to the schedule throughout the season.

* Every game of the FCS Playoffs will stream on ESPN+, including 16 exclusive games and Division II and III.

* For the first time, ESPN+ will stream the Secretaries’ Cup (Merchant Marine Academy @ US. Coast Guard Academy) on Veterans’ Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

You can see the complete ESPN+ schedule of college football games in September here. ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month.

