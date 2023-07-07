

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I saw your article on DIRECTV holding a free preview of the MLB Extra Innings plan. Do you know if Dish will have a free preview, too? — Ben, Boulder, Colorado.

Ben, you’re right. DIRECTV is holding a free preview of the 2023 MLB Extra Innings package from July 1 through tomorrow (July 8.) The plan normally costs $96, which is the mid-season price.

The DIRECTV Extra Innings plan, which includes up to 90 out-of-market games every week, also comes with MLB.TV at no extra cost. However, the league’s online package of games is not included in the free preview.

But what about Dish, you ask? Will the nation’s second largest satellite TV service hold a free preview, too?

Answer: Yes.

Dish will have a free preview of Extra Innings from July 22 through July 28. (You also might want to note that the satcaster this month is also airing a free preview of three lifestyle channels: Great American Family, Great American Living and the American Heroes Channel.)

MLB.TV is not offering a free preview at this time, but you can get a seven-day free trial at any time during the season. The streaming plan started the season at $149.99 but is now available at mid-season for $94.99. You can order a single-team plan for $74.99.

Local blackouts still apply in the 2023 MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a subscription to either. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Ben, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

