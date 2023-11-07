

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Reader Question

TV Answer Man, do you know if you need a Prime subscription with Amazon to watch the Thursday Night Football games? — Ben, Toledo, Ohio.

Ben, Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games during the 2023 season. That means the games will not be on Fox, the NFL Sunday Ticket or the NFL Network. It’s a streaming exclusive. But that doesn’t mean you need an Amazon Prime membership to watch the games. In fact, there are five ways to watch TNF without one.

How to Watch Thursday Night Football Without an Amazon Prime Sub

1. Local channels

The game will air for free (with an antenna) in the home markets of the two teams playing. Check your local listings if you team is playing. The game will be on a local network affiliate.

2. Bars and restaurants

Amazon has a multi-year agreement with DIRECTV to allow the satcaster to beam the TNF games to commercial venues, including bars and restaurants. You can read this article for more details on how to find a DIRECTV bar in your area.

Can You Get a Free Trial to Amazon Prime?

3. Free trial

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime. You could sign up today and watch Thursday night’s game between the Panthers and Bears and at least three more games after that, including this year’s first Black Friday contest. Just be sure to cancel prior to the end of the month if you don’t want to stay with Prime membership.

4. Twitch

You can watch the TNF games for free on Twitch, the Amazon-owned gaming service.

5. NFL Plus

The league’s streaming service, which starts at $6.99 a month, offers the TNF games in its lineup as well.

How to Subscribe to Amazon Prime

While four of those methods are free ways to watch the game, if want to subscribe to Prime, a membership costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. A membership plan to only Amazon Prime Video is $8.99 a month. (The Prime membership provides many more benefits, such as free two-day shipping.)

Amazon’s TNF Games For 2023

Week 10 – Nov. 9: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

Week 11 – Nov. 16: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 12 (Black Friday) – Friday, Nov. 24: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Week 13 – Nov. 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14 – Dec. 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 – Dec. 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 – Dec. 21: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 – Dec. 28: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Ben, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

