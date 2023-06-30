

Phillip Swann

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, tomorrow (July 1) will add 101 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the five best in my humble opinion:

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Director Quentin Tarantino’s non-linear masterpiece weaves interconnected stories of crime, wit, and dark humor as only he could. And what a cast! Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Ving Rhames, Christopher Walken…it just goes on and on. Pulp Fiction, which has often been copied, even to some degree by Tarantino himself, should be in anyone’s list of the top 10 best movies ever. And if you disagree, allow me to retort!

Dunkirk (2017)

Director Christopher Nolan’s gripping retelling of the evacuation of British forces from Dunkirk during World War II is a masterclass in tension and storytelling. With its innovative narrative structure, breathtaking visuals, and Hans Zimmer’s haunting score, Dunkirk creates an immersive experience that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Bullitt (1968)

This gripping crime thriller directed by Peter Yates stars Steve McQueen as the super-cool police lieutenant Frank Bullitt who’s assigned to protect a witness in a Mafia case. The operation goes south when the witness is murdered, triggering a high-speed pursuit unlike any you’ve ever seen. The film’s iconic Mustang car chase is still the best ever put on film.

Election (1999)

The satire from director Alexander Payne about a corrupt high school election stars Matthew Broderick as a overqualified teacher who’s outwitted by an overachieving student, played flawlessly by Reese Witherspoon. This is Broderick as his best since Ferris Bueller. Election is a funny, insightful film from an underrated director.

Caddyshack (1980)

The hilarious and drug-fueled send-up of country club life stars Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Ted Knight and Rodney Dangerfield. And after hearing the names of those four great comedians, you need no further information on why to stream in.

Here is the complete list of new films that will be added on Saturday, July 1, to Max:

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)

