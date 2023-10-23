

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering the TV technology industry.

TV Answer Man, do you know if Fox will have game seven of the Rangers-Astros series in 4K. What a game. I can’t wait! — Marty, Fort Worth, Texas.

Marty, Fox has done the American League playoffs in 4K HDR ((High Dynamic Range) and its 4K coverage will include tonight’s clinching game seven matchup between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. The Rangers will send HOF-to-be Max Scherzer to the mound while Houston will start Cristian Javier.

How to Watch the Astros-Rangers In 4K

The 4K feed of the game will be streamed on the Fox Sports app. You can watch them in 4K on the app by signing in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. Even if your TV provider doesn’t offer 4K programming, such as Hulu Live or Spectrum TV, you can still use your pay TV credentials to watch the 4K stream on the Fox Sports app.

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry game seven on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness. Fox network affiliates will show the high-def version of the broadcast tonight.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...