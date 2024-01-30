By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 30 years.

TV Answer Man, don’t you think that DIRECTV and Cox will settle because the Super Bowl is coming up? Which markets would lose the game if they have a blackout? — Tom, New Haven, Connecticut.

Tom, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse could lose 14 Cox Media-owned local network affiliates in nine markets due to a carriage dispute between the companies, Cox Media announced last week. The broadcaster said the channels could be removed as early as midnight on February 2, which is nine days before the Super Bowl on February 11.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast by CBS and three of the Cox Media stations (Jacksonville, Florida, Seattle, Washington and Dayton, Ohio) are CBS affiliates. But if there is a blackout, they will not lose the Super Bowl.

I repeat, they will not lose the Super Bowl.

See more news and TV tech features at TVAnswerMan.com.

How can that be?

The game will also be available on Nickelodeon, albeit a different broadcast for the likely large audience of kids and parents. But you won’t miss a single play if you watch Nickelodeon, and most of the commercials will be the same. This is why DIRECTV might be inclined to play hardball in carriage negotiations, knowing that the Super Bowl won’t be a factor.

FYI, here are the Cox Media stations that could be pulled from DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse if there is a blackout:

(ABC: WSB) – Atlanta, GA

(FOX: WFXT) – Boston, MA

(ABC: WSOC) – Charlotte, NC

(CBS: WHIO) – Dayton, OH

(FOX: KLSR) – Eugene, OR

(FOX: WFOX, CBS, WJAZ) – Jacksonville, FL

(ABC: WFTV) – Orlando, FL

(NBC: WPXI) – Pittsburgh, PA

(CBS: KIRO) – Seattle, WA

KMYT-TV, Channel 41 (MNT, Tulsa, OK)

WFOX2-TV, Channel 32 (MNT, Jacksonville, FL)

WAXN-TV, Channel 64 (IND, Charlotte, NC)

WRDQ-TV, Channel 27 (IND, Orlando, FL)

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...