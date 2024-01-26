By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 30 years.

DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse could lose 14 Cox Media-owned local network affiliates in nine markets due to a carriage dispute between the companies, Cox Media announced. The broadcaster said the channels could be removed as early as midnight on February 2.

“CMG (Cox Media Group) is proud of our commitment to investing in best-in-class local news and investigative journalism,” Marian Pittman, a Cox Media executive vice president, said in a statement. “We’re dismayed that DIRECTV is trying to force a deal that would harm local journalism and broadcast stations. This hurts consumers who rely on our high-quality local news, weather, and entertainment programming.”



The last fight between Cox and DIRECTV lasted five days.

DIRECTV has yet to respond to the Cox Media statement which was issued late last night. The Cox Media alert was also posted on station web sites such as this one.

The Cox Media stations includes 10 network affiliates:

(ABC: WSB) – Atlanta, GA

(FOX: WFXT) – Boston, MA

(ABC: WSOC) – Charlotte, NC

(CBS: WHIO) – Dayton, OH

(FOX: KLSR) – Eugene, OR

(FOX: WFOX, CBS, WJAZ) – Jacksonville, FL

(ABC: WFTV) – Orlando, FL

(NBC: WPXI) – Pittsburgh, PA

(CBS: KIRO) – Seattle, WA



Cox also has some independent channels that are part of the dispute including:

KMYT-TV, Channel 41 (MNT, Tulsa, OK)

WFOX2-TV, Channel 32 (MNT, Jacksonville, FL)

WAXN-TV, Channel 64 (IND, Charlotte, NC)

WRDQ-TV, Channel 27 (IND, Orlando, FL)

In the statement, Cox Media urges DIRECTV subscribers in Cox markets to urge their TV provider to sign a new carriage pact.

“Concerned viewers should call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand that DIRECTV keep their local station on their lineup. To avoid disruption, they should also switch from DIRECTV to Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon/FIOS TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu+Live TV, where their local CMG stations are available,” the release states.

DIRECTV and Cox engaged in a fee fight in 2021 which led to a five-day channel blackout before it was settled.

