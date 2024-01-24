By Phillip Swann

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines. TV Answer Man, I saw the Oscar nominations and was wondering if you can watch all 10 Best Picture films on streaming now. I would like to catch up!! — Ellie, Hutchinson, Kansas. Ellie, the Academy Awards nominations were announced yesterday and it includes the 10 Best Picture nominees. The TV Answer Man has come to your rescue with the latest on when and where you can stream them all. American Fiction

Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a novelist who is offended by the success of books (and other entertainment) based on offensive ‘black’ stereotypes. He decides to exploit the trend by writing one of his own under a pseudonym.

Not available for streaming yet. You can pre-order it on Vudu for $19.99 Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on the same-titled non-fiction book by David Grann, the film chronicles a series of murders of Osage tribe members in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was found on their land. Leonard DiCaprio plays a World War I veteran who becomes an unwitting pawn in the murders while Robert DeNiro plays his uncle who helped orchestrate the killings.

Available now on Apple TV+.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper stars in (and directs) this biofilm about the late and great conductor, Leonard Bernstein. The film examines Bernstein’s difficult private life, including his marriage.

Now available on Netflix.

Past Lives

Two childhood sweethearts reunite for a fateful week in New York in this tear-jerking romance.

Available for rent at Vudu for $4.99. Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo stars as a lawyer who falls in love with a young woman (Emma Stone) who has been given the brain of an infant.

Not available on streaming yet. Still in theaters. The Zone of Interest

Directed by Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest follows a Nazi commandant who decides to build a home for his family next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Not available on streaming yet. Still in theaters. Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, opened in theaters last July and it certainly hasn’t been a bomb. The film, which has generated rave reviews from critics and theatergoers, has made almost $1 billion worldwide. Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as the brilliant but troubled scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the U.S. mission to build the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Debuts on Peacock on February 16. Now available to rent at Vudu and other PPV streaming services for $5.99. The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti stars as a 1970s private school teacher who’s schooled on life’s lessons during a Christmas holiday break during which he must supervise a rebellious student.

The Holdovers is now available on Peacock. Anatomy of a Fall

Sandra and her husband live in a secluded area in the French Alps. When the husband is found dead, the police question if he was murdered and Sandra becomes the main suspect.

Available to rent on Vudu for $5.99. Barbie

The Greta Gerwig-directed satire of that living doll, Barbie, generated roughly $1 billion at the box office.

You can now stream Barbie with your Max subscription.

