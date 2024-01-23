By Phillip Swann

In case you missed the latest top stories and features (January 23, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here's a summary with links.

Will Fox Air the Lions-49ers NFC Championship In 4K?

And what about the Ravens-49ers game? Will it be available in 4K?

NBC Outage In Michigan Made Lions Fans Roar With Anger

Imagine your favorite NFL team has become a Super Bowl contender after two decades but you can’t watch them.

Dish Ends Carriage Dispute With Lilly; What About the Other Blackouts?

Dish, the nation’s second largest satellite TV service, has ended a 40-day carriage dispute. But what about the other fee fights the Dish is involved in?

NFL Championship Games: Times, Channels, Odds & Which Teams Will Cover

The two NFL championship games have been set and we have the times, channels and which teams you should bet on.

Chiefs-Ravens: How to Watch the Game For Free

And speaking of the Chiefs-Ravens game, here’s an easy way to watch the game for free.

Max to Remove 59 Movies In 10 Days – Here’s 4 to Watch Before They Leave

Do you subscribe to Max? The streaming service is removing 59 movies at the end of the month. Here’s a list and four you should definitely watch before they leave.

DIRECTV’s Showtime Subs Now Get Paramount+ For Free

If you have Showtime with DIRECTV, you now have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for free. Here’s how to get it.

Apple Takes Orders For the Vision Pro – Here’s Why It Won’t Succeed

Apple is now taking order for its new $3,500 Virtual Reality device. Here’s four ways why I think it will not succeed — and it’s not just the price.

The Amazon-Diamond Sports Deal: Will You Tube TV & Hulu Add Bally Sports?

Amazon and Diamond Sports are planning to partner. Does this mean that streamers such as Hulu Live and YouTube TV are now likely to carry the Bally Sports channels?

When Will Paramount+ Stream Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning?

Did you miss Tom Cruise’s latest Mission Impossible movie in the theateres? It’s coming to a streaming service near you this week.

