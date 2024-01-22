By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if Fox will do the 49ers-Lions game in 4K? And will the Ravens and Chiefs be in 4K on CBS or Paramount Plus? — Mariana, San Jose, California.

Mariana, Fox will offer this Sunday’s (January 28) NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The game, which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET, will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As for other playoff games in 4K, CBS has announced that it will offer a 4K feed 0f the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024 but it has not said it will do Sunday’s Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship game in the format. As of now, I would say the odds are slim.

This Sunday’s 4K broadcast from Fox can be seen in the format on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. We can’t overemphasize the importance of having a device that Fox says is compatible for 4K.)

What Is Upscaled 4K On Fox?

Fox’s 4K basketball and football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

