By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

The matchups, times and TV channels for the NFL’s championship round of the 2023 playoffs have been set. We also have the morning odds and our predictions for which teams will cover.

Sunday, January 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 3 p.m. ET

CBS, Paramount+.

Ravens are three-point favorites. Our pick: Ravens cover the spread.

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Fox, Fox Sports app.

49ers are seven-point favorites. Our pick: 49ers win, but don’t cover.

The Chiefs-Ravens game will be available on both a network and a ‘cord-cutting’ paid streaming service, Paramount+, if you get the $11.99 a month plan. The Lions-49ers game on the Fox Sports app will require you to input your user name and password from a pay TV subscription, such as cable or satellite. There is no separate paid streaming service for Fox. The only option for cord cutters for the Fox game is an antenna or your neighborhood bar/restaurant.

The TV Answer Man has asked Fox if the game will be in 4K and will report back here if we get more information. Fox last year aired all of its NFL playoff broadcasts in 4K and will likely do so again this year. The Packers-Cowboys first round playoff game and the Packers-49ers game were in 4K on Fox.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

