TV Answer Man, I’m a big Ravens fan but we cut the cord a few weeks ago. Do you have any suggestions on how we can watch the game against the Chiefs without having to subscribe to cable again? — Marcus, Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Marcus, the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will take place this Sunday (January 28) from M&T Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. The Ravens are three-point favorites although the Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs.

The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+. You can watch the game on your CBS affiliate (WJZ-TV in the Baltimore market) for free via an antenna. However, if you can’t pick up the CBS signal from your home, there is another way to watch for free.

The Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $11.99 a month, includes a live feed of the in-market CBS affiliate. However, the streamer is now offering a free seven-day trial, which means you could subscribe tomorrow (January 23) and not pay a dime if you cancel after watching the Chiefs-Ravens game. This is a nice perk for any NFL fan and it gives you an opportunity to check out the streaming service before actually paying for a subscription. Click here to learn more.

Marcus, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

