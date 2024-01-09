By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Major League Baseball has rejected a proposal that would have seen Amazon invest $150 million in Diamond Sports and allow the bankrupt regional sports company to continue streaming MLB games beyond the 2024 season, writes the New York Post.

A Wall Street Journal article last month by Joe Flint and Lauren Thomas reported that Amazon was interested in investing in Diamond Sports, the owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks. The RSN company declared bankruptcy last March and has recently seemed headed for liquidation in 2024, according to its corporate parent, Sinclar Broadcasting.

The WSJ article said Amazon wanted to become partners with Diamond Sports so its Prime Video service could host the Bally Sports’ streams of MLB, NHL and NBA teams. But the New York Post article says MLB balked at allowing Diamond Sports to keep the regional TV rights for 11 MLB teams after the 2024 season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told Amazon that it should negotiate directly with the league for streaming rights after the upcoming season.

“Diamond was trying to renegotiate with baseball to get digital rights on a long-term basis…so they could bring in Amazon,” the newspaper quotes a source “close to the situation.” The article adds: “But it seems like MLB wants to cut out Diamond and strike its own streaming deals with Amazon or Apple starting in 2025.”

The Texas court presiding over Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy has scheduled a hearing tomorrow on a proposed agreement between MLB and the RSN company that would allow Diamond to reduce some team payments in 2024 in return for jettisoning its rights after the season.

If the New York Post report is correct, it would seem to put another nail in the coffin of Diamond Sports which is struggling to reorganize as a profitable unit. Without the MLB, Amazon would likely not be interested in investing in the company and it’s uncertain any company would invest if the league continues to prefer to hold the TV rights itself.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...