In case you missed the latest top stories and features (January 8, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here's a summary with links.

Which TV Providers Will Show College Football’s Championship Game In 4K?

Michigan will play Washington in roughly three hours from this writing. Which TV providers will show the game in 4K?

Will Fubo Stream the Michigan-Washington Championship Game In 4K?

Fubo offers 4K programming, including live sports. Will it also include tonight’s championship game in 4K?

Will Sling TV Stream Michigan-Washington In 4K?

ESPN says Sling TV will show tonight’s big game in 4K, but is that true?

DIRECTV: The 2024 Super Bowl Will Be In 4K

And speaking of 4K, DIRECTV says the Super Bowl will be in 4K. But is that true?

Fox to Offer 15 College Basketball Games In 4K HDR

And we have more for 4K fans. Fox just unveiled its 4K lineup for college basketball this season.

Fox to Air Packers-Cowboys NFL Playoff Game In 4K HDR

And speaking of…4K. Fox also just revealed that it will offer a NFL playoff game in the format.

Will the Chiefs-Dolphins Game Only Air On Peacock?

Peacock will have this Saturday’s playoff game between Miami and Kansas City as an exclusive. But is there another way to watch the game?

Dolphins vs. Chiefs: Does Peacock Offer a Free Trial?

And speaking of the Miami-KC game on Peacock, can you get Peacock as a free trial?

Michigan vs. Washington: Which ESPN Channel Will Have the Skycam View?

And finally on this busy day, is there a way to watch tonight’s Michigan-Washington game on Skycam if you don’t have a 4K provider?

