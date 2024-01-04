By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I have a few streaming services including Netflix and sometimes the picture will start buffering and get blurry and then get better. But then go back to blurry time. Can you recommend one thing we can all do to improve the picture? Please? — Darlene, Norfolk, Virginia.

Darlene, you’re not seeing things, so to speak. With all streaming services, the picture quality can vary depending upon the strength of your Internet connection, or the service’s server and delivery system.

For example, you could click on a show on Netflix, and the high-def or 4K picture will look a little muddy at first, as if the show is in standard-definition. Then, after a few moments, the image will suddenly clear up as if someone waved a magic wand. But perhaps a few minutes after that, it will become blurry again for a few seconds.

This is not uncommon, and usually signifies that your Internet signal is weak and/or is operating at a reduced speed. most streamers such as Netflix recommend that your Internet speed be 25 Mbps for a 4K program, and 5 Mbps for a high-def show. If it dips below that, it will cause the picture to vary in quality. Good one minute, bad the next.

How to Test Your Internet Speed

If you think this is a regular problem, you can test your Internet signal at various web sites, including Fast.com. If the test indicates your Internet speed is lower than what Netflix recommends, you might want to upgrade service.

Of course, it’s also possible that your streaming service is to blame. It may be experiencing some technical snafu that is causing your picture to buffer or lose crispness. This happens from time to time, but usually doesn’t last long. If it does — and you eliminated your home Internet service as the cause — contact your streaming service to see if it’s having issues.

The TV Answer Man has recommended several ways to improve a streaming picture. But if you are looking for just one step to possibly improving it immediately, here it is:

Improving Your Streaming Picture With One Step

Connect your Smart TV (or device such as a Roku or Fire TV) directly to the modem with an Ethernet cable. That will bypass the WiFi network entirely and deliver a stronger signal to your set. The WiFi network itself, while convenient because it allows anyone in the household to connect, can slow down your speed. So if you don’t need to worry about others connecting, give the direct connection a try. Then test it on Fast.com to see if the speed increased. If it did, you should see a better picture going forward.

Darlene, hope that helps, Happy viewing, and stay safe!

