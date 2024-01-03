By Phillip Swann

In case you missed any of yesterday’s top stories and features (January 3, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)

YouTube TV: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Will Be In 4K

4K sports fans finally have something to look forward to this Monday.

Will DIRECTV & DIRECTV Stream Show Michigan-Washington In 4K?

But will YouTube TV be the only TV provider that will offer college football’s title game in 4K?

Should You Cancel YouTube TV’s 4K Plan?

There have been so few sporting events in 4K lately that it might be time to get rid of your $9.99 a month 4K plan on YouTube TV.

Why Aren’t NFL Games Available In 4K?

And speaking of the lack of 4K events, why aren’t NFL games available in the format? We explain.

DIRECTV vs. Tegna: No New Year’s Deal – So Now When Will They Settle?

Some DIRECTV viewers in Tegna markets hoped the New Year’s weekend of football action would spur a settlement. Nope. So now when will the dispute possibly end?

Verizon Fios Reaches New Agreement With Sinclair

Speaking of carriage disputes, Verizon was set to lose the Sinclair-owned local channels and a few sports channels over the weekend. Didn’t happen.

2024: New Year’s Resolutions For DIRECTV, Netflix, YouTube TV & More!

The new year has begun so it’s time to make some resolutions, right? Well, the executives who run the nation’s networks, pay TV companies, and streaming services, are far too busy for that. So, we’re going to make some 2024 resolutions and wishes for them. And here they are!

Max Just Added 79 New Movies – Here’s the 3 Best

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, just added 79 new movies to its streaming lineup. We pick the three best and explain why.

Amazon’s Prime Video Adds 111 New Movies Today – Here’s the 4 Best

Amazon’s Prime Video also just added a ton of films. Here’s the four best of the new movies.

5 Ways to Tell It’s Time to Buy a New TV

From our Solutions department, we explain what to look when it’s time to buy a new television.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

